GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

State GST department unearths fake billing racket linked to metal scrap trade; ₹1,170 crore worth of tax evasion detected

Updated - May 23, 2024 10:45 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has unearthed massive tax evasion in the metal scrap trade sector where fake GST invoices were created to illegally claim input tax credit.

A preliminary assessment pegged the fraudulent transactions at ₹1,170 crore, causing tax loss of ₹209 crore, the State GST Department said on Thursday.

The joint state-wide operation by the State GST Intelligence and Enforcement Divisions, which is still in progress, was christened ‘Operation Palm Tree.’ The department termed it the largest such operation in this sector in Kerala.

Tax evasion worth crores of rupees was detected in the raids, the department said. The tax evasion cartels operate by creating fake GST registrations using identification documents collected from migrant workers on the pretext of providing them jobs. “Based on preliminary information, it was found that GST registration taken in the names of 148 individuals across the State resulted in tax loss of ₹209 crore, through fraudulent transactions of ₹1,170 crore,” the department said.

‘Operation Palm Tree,’ which involves close to 300 officials, was launched on Thursday morning. The raids are still continuing across the residences and business establishments of the tax evaders.

The State GST Commissioner said the investigation and stringent action to check tax evasion cartels will continue in the State.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.