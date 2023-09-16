ADVERTISEMENT

State GST Department to conduct online training sessions

September 16, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The sessions will be on correctly entering the details related to input tax credit in GST returns

The Hindu Bureau

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department is organising online training sessions on correctly entering the details related to input tax credit in GST returns.

The session is open to taxpayers, tax practitioners and other stakeholders. The first session will be held from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on September 18. Subsequent sessions will held on all Thursdays, from September 21 to the end of November, the department said.

Those who are interested in attending the sessions should contact the office of the District Joint Commissioner (Taxpayer Services) or the Taxpayer Services Circles concerned, the department said.

