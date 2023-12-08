State GST department detects tax evasion in excess of ₹ 100 crore

December 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has detected tax evasion in excess of ₹100 crore at a Thrissur-based firm. Inspections at Highrich Online Shoppe Pvt. Ltd. revealed that the firm had hidden details of taxable revenue generated from consumers through services involving digital coupons and ‘privileged ID,’ according to the State GST department

The inspection was carried out by the intelligence wing attached to the Kasaragod unit of the department. K.D. Prathapan, managing director of the company, has admitted to the offence and remitted ₹51.5 crore as fine, Ajit Patil, Commissioner, State GST department, said in a statement. Mr. Prathapan was arrested after questioning. Mr. Patil said inspections and investigations aimed at curbing tax evasion will continue in the State.

The State government had completed the restructuring of the State GST Department earlier this year, targeting stronger measures to check tax evasion. In 2023-24, the State’s own tax revenue is estimated to grow at 15.46% over the 2022-23 revised estimates, according to the medium-term fiscal policy document.

