HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State GST department detects tax evasion in excess of ₹ 100 crore

December 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has detected tax evasion in excess of ₹100 crore at a Thrissur-based firm. Inspections at Highrich Online Shoppe Pvt. Ltd. revealed that the firm had hidden details of taxable revenue generated from consumers through services involving digital coupons and ‘privileged ID,’ according to the State GST department

The inspection was carried out by the intelligence wing attached to the Kasaragod unit of the department. K.D. Prathapan, managing director of the company, has admitted to the offence and remitted ₹51.5 crore as fine, Ajit Patil, Commissioner, State GST department, said in a statement. Mr. Prathapan was arrested after questioning. Mr. Patil said inspections and investigations aimed at curbing tax evasion will continue in the State.

The State government had completed the restructuring of the State GST Department earlier this year, targeting stronger measures to check tax evasion. In 2023-24, the State’s own tax revenue is estimated to grow at 15.46% over the 2022-23 revised estimates, according to the medium-term fiscal policy document.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.