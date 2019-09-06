State govt. undermining court verdict: Orthodox Church

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Friday alleged that the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, with the support of the State government, was trying to close the St. Mary’s church at Kattachira, near Kayamkulam.

The church, which had remained closed for the past several months following clashes between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions over its ownership, was handed over to the Orthodox faction based on a Supreme Court order in July. However, tension continues to prevail at Kattachira.

Addressing a press conference here, Orthodox Church secretary Biju Oommen said the Jacobite faction was trying to create law and order problems at Kattachira. Church members across the State would respond to the injustice in the coming Assembly byelections.

Alexios Mar Eusebius, assistant metropolitan of Mavelikara diocese, said the Alappuzha district administration was taking a unilateral stand in favour of the Jacobite faction on the issue.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled on the ownership of the church. However, the Alappuzha Collector has taken a stand allowing non-members into the church. Allowing those who come to church with the intention of unleashing violence will only lead to the situation deteriorating. The attempts to undermine the court verdict are condemnable,” he said.