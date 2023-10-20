State govt to achieve revenue targets: Finance Minister

October 20, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government expects to meet the revenue targets set out in the 2023-24 State Budget.

The assessment was made at a meeting of top officials of various government departments convened by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Thursday.

The Minister urged the departments to ensure maximum resource mobilisation. The Revenue department informed the meeting that steps would be taken to speed up disposal of the applications submitted for land conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest department will speed up the sale of timber collected at its 28 depots. Timber valued at ₹ 150 crore is preserved in the depots.

The Minister also urged the department to make constructive suggestions for the preparation of the 2024-25 budget.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT