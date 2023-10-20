HamberMenu
State govt to achieve revenue targets: Finance Minister

FM K.N. Balagopal urged the departments to ensure maximum resource mobilisation.

October 20, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government expects to meet the revenue targets set out in the 2023-24 State Budget.

The assessment was made at a meeting of top officials of various government departments convened by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal here on Thursday.

The Minister urged the departments to ensure maximum resource mobilisation. The Revenue department informed the meeting that steps would be taken to speed up disposal of the applications submitted for land conversion.

The Forest department will speed up the sale of timber collected at its 28 depots. Timber valued at ₹ 150 crore is preserved in the depots.

The Minister also urged the department to make constructive suggestions for the preparation of the 2024-25 budget.

