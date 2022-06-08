State govt. stalling gold smuggling probe: Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran has accused the State government of blocking the investigation in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case in the wake of the prime accused Swapna Suresh’s statement in the court implicating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others.

He alleged at a press conference at Koyilandy on Wednesday that the “abduction” of P.S. Sarith, another accused in the case, by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, was an example of this.

Mr. Surendran demanded that the government provide security to Swapna. As long as Mr. Vijayan was the Chief Minister, a fair investigation into the case was not possible. He should cooperate with the probe after foregoing the official immunity. The Chief Minister had tried to sabotage the probe earlier too, Mr. Surendran alleged.

“Extraordinary developments are being reported from the State. A Chief Minister is being implicated in a seditious case. The accused claims that more revelations will follow. Why is the Chief Minister running away from a probe,” Mr. Surendran asked.

The BJP leader claimed that the police and the jail authorities had tried to sabotage the case when the Central agencies were investigating it. It was surprising that the State agencies were not doing anything on Swapna’s revelations, Mr. Surendran added.