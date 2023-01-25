State govt. should decide on Malayalam varsity V-C issue, says Kerala Governor

January 25, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

At a time when uncertainty hangs over the search for the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday said it was up to the State government to abide by recent Supreme Court rulings pertaining to V-C appointments or amend the law.

Mr. Khan also made clear his intention to refer the Bills seeking to remove him as the Chancellor of various universities to the President.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Khan said the Supreme Court verdict has vindicated his stand on matters pertaining to Kannur University and the other universities. ‘‘Now, it is for the elected government to either respect the judgment of the Supreme Court or they have the authority – any elected government has the authority – to change the law,’‘ he said.

Mr. Khan added that if education were not in the Concurrent List, he would have signed on the Bill ‘‘immediately.’‘

‘‘They can change the Chancellor. It is up to them. For me, it not an issue. But because it concerns the Concurrent List, therefore I’m duty-bound to refer the matter to the consideration of the President,’‘ he said.

The Governor said his understanding is that the State government, without consultation with the Central government, cannot bring in any law dealing with a subject mentioned in the Concurrent List. The State will have to follow the procedure which says the Centre must be consulted, he said.

‘’Let me make it clear, I’m not here to fight with the State government. My job is only to see that the business of the government is transacted in accordance with the law and the Constitution. As far as the existing law is concerned, all the points which I raised have been vindicated by the Supreme Court,’‘ he said.