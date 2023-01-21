ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. making false claims about new industrial enterprises, job opportunities

January 21, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the State government is fooling people by spinning a web of lies about new industrial enterprises and employment opportunities, while the reality could not be farther from truth.

Though the government has claimed that over a lakh new industrial enterprises were set up and that over two lakh employment opportunities were created in the past one year, according to the report of the Reserve Bank of India, among South Indian States, Kerala has the lowest number of industrial enterprises as well as small-scale industrial units.

While the number of industrial units and employment opportunities went up in Tamil Nadu in the past one year, it went down drastically in Kerala, Mr. Satheesan said in a statement here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He derided the government for trying to claim entrepreneurial enterprises that individuals started on their own by availing bank loans as its own.

He said that it was in protest against the government’s false and baseless claims about its “successes” and efforts to woo people that the Opposition decided to stay away from the entrepreneurial meet at Kochi, Mr. Satheesan explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US