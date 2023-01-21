State govt. making false claims about new industrial enterprises, job opportunities

January 21, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused the State government is fooling people by spinning a web of lies about new industrial enterprises and employment opportunities, while the reality could not be farther from truth.

Though the government has claimed that over a lakh new industrial enterprises were set up and that over two lakh employment opportunities were created in the past one year, according to the report of the Reserve Bank of India, among South Indian States, Kerala has the lowest number of industrial enterprises as well as small-scale industrial units.

While the number of industrial units and employment opportunities went up in Tamil Nadu in the past one year, it went down drastically in Kerala, Mr. Satheesan said in a statement here.

He derided the government for trying to claim entrepreneurial enterprises that individuals started on their own by availing bank loans as its own.

He said that it was in protest against the government’s false and baseless claims about its “successes” and efforts to woo people that the Opposition decided to stay away from the entrepreneurial meet at Kochi, Mr. Satheesan explained.