State govt. joins OTT bandwagon with CSpace

Platform to promote low-budget, independent films to be launched on November 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government’s over-the-top (OTT) platform to be launched on November 1 this year will be known as ‘CSpace’.

Announcing the name at a ceremony held at the Kalabhavan Theatre in the capital on Wednesday, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian said that the platform aimed at ensuring space as well as revenue share for low-budget, independent films that are struggling to see the light of the day, will be the first of its kind initiative by a State government in the country.

The ‘C’ in the name stands for cinema as well as Chitranjali, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation’s film complex. Mr. Cherian said that the OTT platform will aid the growth of the Malayalam film industry, helping it to reach the widest corners of the world.

“Currently, we have a situation wherein artistically brilliant films and those works which have won awards are unable to get a decent run in the theatres. Cinema buffs in the State also do not get an opportunity to watch these. The OTT platform will give priority to such films as well as documentaries, short films and curated content. It will pave the way for enjoying cinema at home with full technical quality,” he said.

Theatre first

The Minister said that the new platform would not affect the theatre industry in the State in any manner as the films would be first released in the theatres and then taken to the OTT platform.

The platform will have a revenue-sharing model unlike that being provided by major players, from whom the producers get only the amount that is agreed at the time of purchase. In ‘CSpace’, the producer will get a revenue share every time someone watches the film.

Filmmaker and KSFDC Chairperson Shaji N. Karun said that the government was coming forward with such a platform at a time when Malayalam Cinema is gaining a market across the country and abroad.

“We had to face several challenges in the implementation. Many rounds of discussions were held with all the stakeholders. The delay in launching it was due to these efforts to make it better than all the existing platforms. CSpace will be a model for other States in India too,” he said.

The KSFDC is now producing two films by women filmmakers every year. These will first come in theatres and then appear in the OTT platform. We will also have a lot of curated content, said Mr. Karun.

The registration of new movies with the platform will begin on June 1. Facilities will be arranged at the Chitranjali studio and the KSFDC head office for this purpose.