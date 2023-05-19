State govt. is implementing projects to tap emerging IT tech: CM

May 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is implementing projects which are aimed at tapping the possibilities of emerging developments in the information technology sector globally, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating several projects in the IT sector as part of the 100 day action programme coinciding with the second anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government here on Friday.

Pcb lab inaugurated

Among those inaugurated were three projects related to the Digital University Kerala, where a printed circuit board (pcb) lab, an electronics lab and an international hostel will be set up. He said that with the setting up of the international hostel and new labs, the Digital University will turn into a hub for studies and research in digital technologies. Students from Kerala often prefer to study outside the State or the country due to better facilities and evolving courses available there. With the improvement in facilities here, more students from outside will choose Kerala for higher studies. The pcb lab will be of help to start-ups as well as students, he said.

At the Kochi Infopark phase 2, nine new plug and play offices were inaugurated. Mr. Vijayan said that companies have already expressed their interest in hiring these spaces. In the 2022-23 financial year, Infopark had total software exports of ₹10,000 crore. More projects will be implemented to attract further investments in the IT sector, he said.

Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated the Kerala State IT Mission’s state data centre disaster recovery system, the C-DIT’s document digitisation course, unicode Malayalam font, online examination software and e-learning platform. As part of the International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), five projects were inaugurated, including writing assist system and perceptual motorkill assistant machine, sensory alphabets, all aimed at making learning easy for students with special skills.