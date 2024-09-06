State govt. intervention helped curb price rise, says Pinarayi

The State government’s effective market intervention has helped contain price rise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after performing the State-level inauguration of Consumerfed’s Onam market fairs in the State capital on Friday.

Mr. Vijayan said price rise was not reflected much in the State owing to the government’s intervention. It had spent ₹14,000 crore to put the brakes on price rise. The common man would save ₹60 crore through the Consumerfed market fairs.

There will be 1,500 Onam market fairs across the State in the cooperative sector. Thirteen items of daily use will be available at subsidised rates through the 166 Triveni stores and 24 mobile Triveni stores under Consumerfed. Their quality will be ensured.

The Chief Minister pointed out that a cut in food subsidy in the country was affecting the people. A section of people were going without food. The country that was 68th in the Global Food Security Index is now 111th, he pointed out.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan presided over the function. Antony Raju, MLA, inaugurated the sale of Triveni products. Consumerfed chairperson M. Mehboob was present.