Kerala govt. hanging on at the mercy of BJP, says Sudhakaran

Updated - September 10, 2024 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran on Tuesday alleged that the Left Democratic Front government in the State was surviving on the mercy of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

The Centre had failed to take action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan despite the arrest of M. Sivasankar, his former Principal Secretary, in connection with the UAE-consulate linked gold smuggling case. He had evaded arrest following his tacit understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr. Vijayan was able to continue following the blessings of organisations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he alleged.

Mr. Sudhakaran said there was nothing wrong in the inclusion of Chandy Oommen, Congress MLA, on the panel of lawyers engaged by the National Highways Authority of India. “But we will correct him, if he deviated from the realities of each case,” he said.

On reports that an MP of the Congress in Kerala may cross over to the BJP, he said in a lighter vein that his party was also enquiring about it and the person had not yet been traced.

