State govt. forms SIT to probe fake title deeds in Idukki

SIT to inquire into the involvement of government officials in the forging of titles and will also probe whether the officials had received any gratification

Published - July 03, 2024 08:27 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Wednesday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that a special investigation team (SIT) headed by K. Sethuraman, Inspector General of Police, North Zone, has been constituted to inquire into the involvement of government officials in the forging of titles to grab the government lands in Idukki.

The government further submitted that the team would also probe whether the officials had received any gratification. The submission was made when a petition against encroachments and illegal constructions in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district came up for hearing. 

Other members

H. Dineshan, Director of Social Justice, and Pious George, DySP, Narcotic Cell, Idukki, are the other members of the panel.

In April 2004, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Rajan Madhekar submitted a report to the government stating that about 3,000 forged title deeds were issued in Idukki. The report also contained the details of revenue officials who issued these fake deeds. Based on the report, the High Court had directed the State government to constitute a special team to probe the issue. 

According to Revenue department officials, the team will probe the details of various titles deeds issued in the district, including titles named Raveendran Pattayam and Vrindavan Pattayam.

Deep knowledge

According to officials, the SIT members have deep knowledge about the land-related issues in Munnar, which will help them find the actual details of the fake title deeds in Munnar. “Mr. Sethuraman, SIT chairperson, is a Munnar resident, and Mr. Dineshan was the district Collector of Idukki,” said a Revenue department official.

Officials said that theterms of referenceof the SIT probe has not yet been issued in the order. There were widespread allegations that forged titles were issued in Munnar with the assistance of department officials.

(With inputs from Kochi Bureau)

