State govt. forging ahead to make Kerala a higher education, research hub: CM

April 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is forging ahead with projects to turn Kerala into a hub of higher education and research with the setting up of new institutions focusing on cutting-edge technology and research, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking at a public function at the Central Stadium here on Tuesday, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Digital Science Park, Thiruvananthapuram and launched the Kochi Water Metro as well as various railway projects.

He said that Kerala can be proud of the fact that the State, which set up the first Technopark as well as the first Digital University in the country, is also setting up the first Digital Science Park. The institution, fully funded by the State government, is being envisaged with an aim to promote multidisciplinary innovation with focus on digital industry, digital ownership, digital deep tech and digital entrepreneurship.

The park will come up in 13.93 acres of land in Technocity at a total cost of ₹1,500 crore. An amount of ₹200 crore has been allocated in the current Budget for preliminary operations. The Manchester, Oxford and Edinburgh universities have signed MOUs with the university as part of this.

Convenient transport

On the Kochi Water Metro, Mr. Vijayan said that the environment-friendly transport system is a first of its kind in the country and would offer a fast and convenient mode of transport to the city residents. It is a model that can be replicated in at least 40 cities across the country. The funding for the ₹1,136-crore project is through the State government’s investment and through a loan from German funding agency KFW. The Water Metro will give new impetus to the transport and tourism sectors and reduce Kochi’s carbon footprint, he said.

Mr. Vijayan stressed that even though the State government is launching such major developmental projects, it has ensured that no one loses out on its benefits. The project to eradicate extreme poverty, which completed its first phase on Monday, is a shining example of this. He thanked the Prime Minister for agreeing to launch the projects.

“Developing our railway stations, laying new railway lines, doubling and electrifying existing railway lines, improving our signal systems, increasing the speed of our trains and introducing new trains are all initiatives that need special focus. I am sure that if the Union and State governments work together with dedication, we can achieve wonders in such areas. In the days to come, let us make the development of Kerala a touchstone of cooperative federalism. I am placing on record Kerala’s gratitude to you for allocating a Vande Bharat train to us. We hope that more will follow,” he said.