State govt. disburses ₹68.24 crore as cooperative members' relief fund for medical needs

The fund is for assisting members of the societies who are undergoing treatment for various ailments and for dependants of those bedridden

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 23, 2022 20:05 IST

The State government has disbursed a total of ₹68.24 crore as part of the cooperative members' relief fund for medical needs, Minister for Cooperation and Registration V.N. Vasavan has said.

The third phase of relief funds to the tune of ₹21.36 crore was approved this week. The fund is utilised for assisting members of cooperative societies who are undergoing treatment for various ailments like cancer, kidney failure, serious liver diseases, heart diseases, and HIV, or are bed ridden due to paralysis or partially or totally disabled due to accidents, or are dependants of the members who are dead or bed ridden due to accidents.

He said no commercial or nationalised bank or any other financial institution provided such an assistance to the public. Anyone who became a member of a cooperative could claim the assistance of ₹50,000. The Minister said that under the Navakeraleeyam debt relief programme, 35 applications from eight districts were considered and a total loan amount of ₹1.75 crore was waived.

