State govt. blocking NH-744 development in Kollam, says Premachandran

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has promised that the land acquisition and compensation disbursal for the Kadampattukonam-Thenmala-Patthadi-Edamon greenfield highway (National Highway 744 ) will start immediately after receiving a reply from the State government, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

As per the current agreement, the State government should bear 50% of the cost for land acquisition. “The Union Minister has said that the Centre is ready to consider even a significant relaxation in the State government’s share. The development work of NH-744 has come to a standstill and it should be resumed immediately,” said the MP.

Landowners’ distress

Mr. Premachandran had brought the distress of landowners notified for highway development before the Union Minister. “At present land transaction or construction is not possible. Since the landowners are not getting compensation, they are unable to vacate or make other arrangements,” he said. According to the MP, the Centre said that the State government had withdrawn from the agreement to pay 50% of the land acquisition cost and did not respond to the Centre’s demand regarding GST and royalty.

“The Union Minister said that it was not possible to decide on the matter without receiving the State government’s response,” he said. Mr. Premachandran alleged that the development of NH-744 had come to a stop due to of the hostile attitude of the State government. “Not replying to the Central government’s letter cannot be justified. The State government is blocking the development of Kollam and their stand is objectionable. The State should give an urgent reply to the Centre,” he said.