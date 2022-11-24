State govt. announces ‘Dreamvestor’ contest

November 24, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government on Thursday launched a contest for aspiring entrepreneurs for coming up with innovative ideas that can be translated into successful business ventures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled ‘Dreamvestor,’ the contest carries a first prize of ₹5 lakh and is open to people in the 18-35 age bracket from the State. Contestants have to present their ideas before an expert panel, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, who launched the contest in Thiruvananthapuram, said.

The official website of the contest dreamvestor.in is now open for submitting entries. A contestant can submit only one business idea/concept. Ideas that won awards earlier cannot be submitted. Apart from the prizes, the winning concepts will be offered government support such as access to incubation space in government-owned business incubation centres, mentoring, and access to seed capital and market linkages, Mr. Rajeeve said.

The first round will comprise ideas submitted up to December 23. A shortlist of 100 contestants will be prepared for the second round starting on January 18. Round Two will witness submission of two-minute videos from January 20 to 30, 2023; shortlisting of ideas from February 2 to 6; and announcement of 50 contestants for the next round starting on February 8.

In Round Three, marketing plan details will be accepted and 20 finalists will be announced on February 20. The final event of the contest will be held in offline mode in Thiruvananthapuram on March 1.

While the first prize carries ₹5 lakh, the second and third prizes carry ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively. The winners in the fourth to tenth places stand to win ₹1 lakh each. Contestants in the 11th to 20th places will be awarded ₹25,000 each.