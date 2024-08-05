State govt. amends livestock farm licensing rules for panchayat areas

The State government has amended the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Licensing of Livestock Farms) Rules, which set out the conditions for the operation of livestock farms in panchayat areas.

As per the rules amended by the Local Self-Governments department, no licence is required for operating cattle farms that have up to ten adult animals. In the case of goat farms, no licence is required for up to 50 animals. In the case of other animals and birds, the numbers are as follows: rabbits (five), poultry (500 birds, quail farms (1,000 birds), turkey farms (50 birds), emu farms (15 birds), ostrich (five birds. Licence is mandatory for farms with more numbers of animals and birds.

Based on the number of animals and birds, the farms have been divided into six categories under the amended rules.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani said that the amendments are intended to benefit both farmers and entrepreneurs in the livestock sector.

The rules also prescribe the area required for rearing animals and birds. In the case of cattle, one cent is needed for three animals, and in the case of goats and pigs, one cent of land for ten and two animals respectively. In the case of chicken and duck, 250 birds can be reared on one cent of land.

The amendments also feature special conditions for the licensing of pig farms in panchayat areas. Pigs can be fed food waste from hotels, restaurants, apartments and homes as well as slaughterhouse waste, the rules said. However, the sources of such food wastes should be clearly mentioned in the applications for setting up pig farms. The rules also prescribe stringent conditions for the transportation of food wastes to pig farms.

The government is in the process of amending the livestock farm licensing rules for the municipalities and corporations.

