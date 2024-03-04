State government’s OTT platform ‘CSpace’ to be launched this week

March 04, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government’s over-the-top (OTT) platform ‘CSpace’ is set to be launched this week with an initial offering of 50 films. The platform, which is aimed at ensuring space as well as revenue share for low-budget, independent films, will be the first-of-its-kind initiative by a State government.

According to officials of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), which is implementing the project, quite a few critically acclaimed and award-winning films released over the past few years will be showcased through the OTT platform. Films which had a successful run at festival circuits, but did not get a proper commercial release in the theatres, will also be part of the films on offer. ‘CSpace’ will thus provide an opportunity for film buffs to catch the acclaimed films, which are often difficult to access outside of the festival circuit.

The State government has viewed the platform as a cultural intervention, rather than something prompted by the market or revenues. The platform will have a revenue-sharing model unlike that being provided by major players, from whom the producers get only the amount that is agreed at the time of purchase. It will not have a subscription fee, but will work on a pay-per-view model, with the producers of the films getting a share of the revenue. The rate to watch a film is fixed at ₹75, with half of this amount going to the producer.

The KSFDC had earlier given a call to producers and filmmakers to submit their films to the ‘CSpace’ platform, following which a large number of submissions were received. A panel of curators evaluated the submissions and chose a few deserving ones out of them, according to the officials. The ‘C’ in the name stands for cinema as well as Chitranjali, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation’s film complex. Documentaries, short films, web series and other curated content will be part of the platform.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the ‘CSpace’ platform at the Kairali theatre in the capital on March 7.