State government to set up a nursing college in Idukki

July 17, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State government has decided to set up a nursing college at Idukki. According to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, the proposed nursing college will function in the location of Idukki Medical College in Idukki.

According to officials, the government decided to set up nursing colleges in the State at Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Kasargod Medical Colleges.

According to officials, the nursing college classes will start at the old academic block of the medical college.

Mr Augustine said it was directed to the Medical Education Director to make arrangements for the nursing college. During her visit last November, Health Minister Veena George agreed to set up a nursing college at Idukki Medical College. In 2019, former Health Minister K.K. Shylaja also agreed to start the new nursing college at Idukki. “The new nursing college will boost the medical education sector in the hilly district of Idukki. The allotment of new nursing colleges, including Idukki, showed the importance of the development of the higher education sector,” said the Minister.

According to officials, the construction works of the new campus for the nursing college will start soon. The nearby medical college hospital will aid in opportunities for nursing college students for practical classes.