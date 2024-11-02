State government to permit additional 10,000 devotees beyond virtual queue bookings

Putting to rest the controversies over the stoppage of spot admissions to Sabarimala, the State government has decided to permit an additional 10,000 devotees daily to the hill temple during the upcoming annual pilgrimage season, in addition to those with pre-booked slots in the virtual queue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Centres will be set up at Pampa, Nilackal, and Erumely for document verification of devotees arriving without virtual queue bookings, allowing them entry to the temple, said V.N. Vasavan, Devaswom Minister. “No devotees to Sabarimala will be turned away,” he asserted during a media briefing on Saturday.

Earlier last month, a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had capped daily virtual queue bookings at 80,000 while deciding to do away with spot booking. However, the bookings were later adjusted to a daily limit of 70,000 for the upcoming pilgrimage season, sparking speculation that the remaining 10,000 spots might be reserved for devotees walking in without bookings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that preparations are in place for a smooth pilgrimage experience during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the Minister also said a final review on the arrangements was done by the Chief Minister on Saturday.

“The Travancore Devaswom Board has introduced free insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for all pilgrims visiting Sabarimala this season. In case of a death, the Board will ensure that the pilgrim’s body is brought home,’’ he said.

Inspections have been completed across key stop-overs (edathavalam) while the road maintenance works are slated for completion by November 10. As many as 1,000 Vishudhi Sena personnel will be trained and deployed for sanitation works. As many as 13,600 police officers, including experienced officers from previous Sabarimala seasons, will be deployed to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety fences

The Kerala Water Authority has ensured an adequate supply of drinking water at all key entry points, while the Irrigation department will install safety fences at major bathing ghats including, Chengannur, Erumely, and Pampa.

The Motor Vehicles department will expand the safe zone scheme, assigning 20 squads for patrols and setting up three control rooms for 24-hour service.

Waste management efforts, in collaboration with the Suchitwa Mission and local bodies, will include mobile septic waste treatment units at Changanassery and Kumarakom. 1,000 steel chairs will be placed along the trekking path from Marakkoottam to the Sannidhanam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forest department will open 132 amenity centres for devotees on forest routes and will deploy 1,500 eco guards to assist them. The elephant squad will also be on duty to ensure safety along forest paths.

A special disaster management plan has been crafted for Sabarimala, with ₹17 lakh allocated to the Pathanamthitta Disaster Management Committee. About 90 revenue personnel will support disaster management operations.

Seeking permission

Parking facilities at Nilackal have been expanded to accommodate 10,000 vehicles, up from 7,500 last season. Considering that the court permitted parking at Pampa hilltop and Chakkupalam during the monthly pujas, the authorities are striving to seek permission from the court to park 2000 vehicles at these locations during the upcoming season.

Besides Mr. Vasavan, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Health Minister Veena George, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, and Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan were among those attended the review meeting convened by the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.