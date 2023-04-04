State government to launch Pattaya Mission

April 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The State government will soon set up a Pattaya Mission to resolve the issues relating to the award of title deeds.

According to Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to inaugurate the new mission at a function to be held in Kottayam on April 25.

“The Pattaya Mission intends to make all deserving people the owners of their land. It will award title deeds to people even by releasing the land that is currently under possession of various government departments. The Revenue department will clear all the technical hurdles involved in issuing title deeds to people who deserve it,’’ he said, while inaugurating online three smart village offices in Kottayam on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of it, meetings will be convened at the constituency level in the presence of the legislators concerned to identify the issues, which will be documented in a ‘Pattaya dashboard’. An officer not below the rank of Tahsildar will act as the nodal officer for these operations.

As part of expediting the operations of the Revenue department, steps were in progress to digitise all revenue offices in the State within November 1, the Minister added

Meanwhile, Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar said he had received an assurance from Environment Minister Bhupendar Yadav that a decision with regard to awarding the title deeds to settler farmers of Konni would be made during the next meeting of the Forest Advisory Committee. The decision would solve the issues pertaining to awarding of title deeds to nearly 6,000 who posses about 1970.041 hectares of land.

Mr. Kumar received an assurance in this regard from the Minister while meeting him along with a delegation comprising MPs John Brittas, A.A. Rahim, and V. Sivadasan.

A huge number of farmers have occupied the forest land in the hilly areas of Konni taluk since the 1920s but are yet to be awarded title deeds. The Forest Advisory Committee under the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment, which is considering the application by the State government in this regard, has verified the reports and inspected the location.