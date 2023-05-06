State government to find global markets for value-added agri products: Pinarayi Vijayan

May 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government will give importance to finding global markets for value-added agricultural products from Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. There is a huge demand for products from the State. Efforts to promote value-addition will benefit farmers and energise the farm sector, Mr. Vijayan said, participating in the latest episode of ‘Naam Munnottu,’ the weekly interactive TV programme featuring him produced by the Information and Public Relations department.

The episode will be telecast by various television channels from Sunday. Citing the example of coconut, he said numerous value-added products from outside the State are sold in Kerala. In the case of fisheries, the activities are confined to fishing and export. But Vietnam exports processed products, which have a big market.

The Kerala government too plans to tap such possibilities, he said. Mr. Vijayan also underlined the need to attract the younger generation to farming.

John Brittas, MP, anchors the ‘Naam Munnottu’ programme.