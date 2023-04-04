State government to constitute Sabarimala Development Authority

April 04, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

With a view to streamlining and coordinating the works envisaged as part of the Sabarimala Master Plan, the State government will soon constitute a Sabarimala Development Authority.

A decision in this regard was taken during a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday. The other key decisions taken during the meeting also include development of a comprehensive software to digitise the entire pilgrimage process from virtual queue booking to distribution of offerings. The meeting also entrusted the Travancore Devaswom Board to submit a detailed report in this regard within a month.

As part of the plan, passes containing a QR code that works through the RFID system will be issued to the pilgrims and RFID scanners will be installed at various points from Pampa to Sannidhanam including at the 18th holy step and in front of the shrine etc.

When the pilgrims register in the virtual queue system, they will be delivered text message about the major stopovers en route and important things to be noted during the pilgrimage. Early morning slots will be allotted to those who book for Neyabhishekam in the virtual queue system.

A digital system will be introduced for offering donations through UPI system by scanning QR code and all other financial transactions. Arrangements will be made to download pre-paid coupons while booking slots for darsan through virtual queue system.

The Chief Minister also called for introduction of Sabarimala special debit cards in consultation, which can be used instead of cash at commercial establishments, parking areas, and toilet complexes in areas within the pilgrimage zone such as Nilackal, Pampa and Sannidhanam.

He also suggested introduction of e-tenders for awarding of contracts like the fire works at Sannidhanam and collection of copra etc.

Boards in different languages regarding dolly fares and counters should be installed around the Pampa base camp, and the possibility of introducing a pre-paid system for the dolly service will be explored. Vigilance and Anti-Correction Bureau sleuths will be deployed at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal, and Erumely during the pilgrimage seasons.

The State government will also hold consultations with the Advocate General for lifting the existing ban by the High Court on giving away land for other South Indian States within the pilgrimage zone for setting up their own guest houses.

The CM also called for regular inspections to find out the exact source of pollution in the Pampa river.

The meeting was also attended by Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Health Minister Veena George, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Chief Secretary, State Chief of Police, and other senior officers.