State government to boost surveillance network

November 19, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister convenes a meeting of senior police officials, Motor Vehicles, and NATPAC officials and stresses on the need to bolster surveillance systems to monitor speeding and traffic violations

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued directions to ensure all surveillance cameras in the State are operational and the outdated ones are upgraded.

Convening a meeting of senior police officials, Motor Vehicles, and NATPAC officials here on Saturday, Mr. Vijayan stressed on the need to bolster surveillance systems to monitor speeding and traffic violations.

He also called for steps to ensure necessary allocations and prior planning to install surveillance cameras while constructing major roads. CCTV cameras must be made mandatory for commercial outlets with a fairly large customer base. These establishments must install surveillance systems equipped with a storage capacity of at least a month. The Acts that regulated the functioning of local bodies as well as the police would be amended accordingly.

The possibility of enhancing the surveillance network by utilising MP and MLA local area development funds and those at the disposal of the Local Self-Government Department would also be explored, the Chief Minister said.

The government would also focus on sensitising the public in cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing footage from CCTVs that were installed in their homes whenever necessary.

