State government takes over Air India property

April 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has taken over a property owned by Air India at Vellayambalam in the capital. The prime piece of property earlier occupied by the Air India office has been lying unused ever since the Tata Group completed the takeover of the airline in January 2022.

According to Revenue department officials, the government has paid ₹17 crore to the Air India Assets Holding Limited as cost of the building and improvement costs. The asset holding company was formed to manage Air India’s assets which were not handed over to the Tata Group.

The State government had assigned the land in Vellayambalam, located opposite Keltron, to Air India in 1981. As per the conditions of the assignment, the property cannot be sold or leased or rented out to third parties. Some years ago, Air India had attempted to rent out a part of the building after the airline incurred huge losses, but the conditions in the agreement prevented it from doing so.

Several government departments have already raised requests for the vacant building to be allocated to them. However, the government is yet to take a decision on the purpose for which it will be used. The State government had also handed over 15 acres of land at Chakka near the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Air India, which set up a Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facility there in 2011. It is currently being operated by its subsidiary Air India Engineering Services Limited. However, no decision on this land has not yet been taken, as the Airports Authority of India is also a stakeholder.

The government has also taken over the Airlines House building, located near Mascot Hotel, which was earlier occupied by the Indian Airlines, and given it back on lease to the asset holding company.