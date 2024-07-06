ADVERTISEMENT

State government sanctions ₹10.88 crore for anganwadi workers

Published - July 06, 2024 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department on Saturday authorised the release of ₹10.88 crore for the payment of honorarium to anganwadi workers for the month of June.

The State government has earmarked ₹144.81 crore for the payment of the honorarium in the current fiscal, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said. Kerala has more than 66,000 workers in 33,115 anganwadis.

Their remuneration is shared by the Centre and State on a 60:40 basis. Although the Centre had sanctioned ₹21 crore as its share last year, the money has not been released to the State, the Minister said.

This year, the Centre has approved ₹209 crore as its share, but no funds have been released so far, three months into the fiscal, he said.

