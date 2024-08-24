GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State government reception for Sreejesh put off

Published - August 24, 2024 11:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has postponed a reception for two-time Olympics bronze medallist P.R. Sreejesh that was to be held in the State capital on Monday.

Officially, no reason was assigned for the change in programme. The new date for Sreejesh’s felicitation will be announced later.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was to attend the reception, scheduled to be held at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here on Monday evening.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday morning called a press conference to announce the reception for Sreejesh, the only Keralite to have won medals in two Olympics.

Sreejesh is a joint director in the General Education department.

Mr. Sivankutty had said an open-jeep procession would be taken out from Central Stadium here ahead of the felicitation. The procession would be received at 11 centres before concluding at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium. The Chief Minister would present Sreejesh with the State government’s honour.

By Saturday evening, however, the Minister’s office conveyed that the reception for the Olympian had been postponed. No reason was given.

Appointments

The government has appointed Muhammed Anas, Kunhu Mohammed, P.U. Chithra, Vismaya V.K., and Neena V. who had won medals at the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta as assistant sports organisers in the General Education department. Mr. Sivankutty was to have handed over the appointment orders at Monday’s function.

