State government mulls pressing chartered seaplane services

State submits proposal to launch a seaplane service from waterbodies in Kovalam, Ashtamudi Lake, Kumarakom, Idukki dam, Mattupetty dam, Punnamada, Malampuzha dam, Banasura Sagar dam, and Chandragiripuzha in Kasaragod

Published - November 21, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Dhinesh Kallungal

A week after the test flight of a seaplane in the backwaters of Kochi and a reservoir in Idukki, the Kerala government is exploring the possibility of starting seaplane services linking the four airports and waterbodies selected for this purpose in the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, senior government sources said three private players, including one who had brought a seaplane during the term of the United Democratic Front government in 2013, have approached the government evincing interest in the project.

Though the test flight, part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, was conducted here, the Centre’s first priority is commencing seaplane operations from Lakshadweep. SpiceJet is in the process of piloting the project from Lakshadweep by February, as per initial reports. However, the Kerala government can pitch only Munnar and Wayanad for the UDAN scheme since only these two routes are considered financially viable. This is also expected to take some time.

Exploring possibility

It is against this backdrop that the State government is exploring the possibility of pressing chartered seaplane services on selected routes linking the four airports in Kerala. Apart from leisure travel, the flight can also be operated for organ transplantation purposes, during emergencies, and for VIP movement purposes.

However, the private players are skeptical about the simmering discontent against the project among fishers of the State. So they are only willing to be part of it if the State government begins the service first and the project is deemed viable. Therefore, the government is mulling the launch of an own chartered flight services initially. However, the private players are responsible for providing aircrafts for the flights chartered by the State as part of this initiative, said the sources.

“The hospitality industry, especially some big players in the sector, have shown interest in joining hands with the government for the project. We are hopeful that this time the project can be worked out with the participation of the private players,” Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas told The Hindu. In a meeting chaired at the Secretary level, the Taj Group has assured the government that they are willing to associate with the project as they have properties in Thiruvananthapuram, Kumarakom, and near Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad.

Meet to be held

A meeting of the private players and representatives from the hospitality sector would be convened soon separately to discuss the issue, said government sources. The State has submitted a proposal to launch a seaplane service from waterbodies in Kovalam, Ashtamudi Lake, Kumarakom, Idukki dam, Mattupetty dam, Punnamada, Malampuzha dam, Banasura Sagar dam, and Chandragiripuzha in Kasaragod. 

