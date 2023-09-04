State government likely to borrow from welfare boards

September 04, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is likely to make short-term borrowings from the welfare boards to address the liquidity crunch.

Reportedly, the Finance department is proposing to borrow from the Kerala Toddy Workers Welfare Fund and the Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund, with the idea of returning it by December this year.

Previous governments have resorted to this option, although it has been done rarely in recent times.

Finance department sources said a decision will be finalised on the matter after assessing the post-Onam cash position of the government. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had pegged the Onam month expenses of the State government at a whopping ₹18,000 crore.