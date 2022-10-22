Kerala

State government issues guidelines for bursting firecrackers

The State government has issued an order to restrict the bursting of firecrackers from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. during Diwali celebrations and from 11.55 p.m. to 12.30 a.m. during Christmas and New Year festivities.

The order is based on a directive by the National Green Tribunal that has also issued guidelines to permit only green (or eco-friendly) crackers for celebrations. The Home department has issued orders directing District Collectors and District Police Chiefs to ensure the directives are complied with in their respective jurisdictions.


