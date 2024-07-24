ADVERTISEMENT

State government decides to slash building permit fee

Published - July 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Building permit fee will be slashed by up to 60% in the State from August 1, Minister for Local Self-Government M. B. Rajesh said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had exempted buildings up to 80 sq m from the ambit of the fees last year. The new rate revision is designed so that the fees will dip by as much as 50% for houses having an area in the range of 81 sq m to 300 sq m. In Corporations, houses with area between 81 sq m to 150 sq m will be slashed by 60%, Mr. Rajesh said.

In deciding to slash the rates, the government had bowed to a demand from the public, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the grama panchayats, the building permit fee for houses in the 81 sq m to 150 sq m area bracket will be reduced from ₹50 per sq m to ₹25 per sq m. The rates will go down from ₹70 to ₹35 in the municipalities, and ₹100 to ₹40 in the corporations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For houses in the 151-300 sq m range, the fee will dip from ₹100 to ₹50 per sq m in the panchayats, from ₹120 to ₹60 in the municipalities and from ₹150 to ₹70 in the Corporations.

For houses above 300 sq m, the rate will be reduced from ₹150 to ₹100 per sq m in the panchayats, and from ₹200 to ₹150 in the municipalities and Corporations.

In the case of commercial and industrial buildings, the rates will be slashed by as much as 58%.

Before April 1, 2023, buildings were classified into ‘residential’ and ‘others,’ with a single rate being applicable to all areas. Starting April 1, 2023, buildings were classified into three area-based slabs. Buildings were also categorised into ‘residential,’ ‘industrial,’ ‘commercial’ and ‘others,’ with different rates in panchayat, municipality and corporation limits. This system will continue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US