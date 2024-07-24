GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State government decides to slash building permit fee

Published - July 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Building permit fee will be slashed by up to 60% in the State from August 1, Minister for Local Self-Government M. B. Rajesh said on Wednesday.

The government had exempted buildings up to 80 sq m from the ambit of the fees last year. The new rate revision is designed so that the fees will dip by as much as 50% for houses having an area in the range of 81 sq m to 300 sq m. In Corporations, houses with area between 81 sq m to 150 sq m will be slashed by 60%, Mr. Rajesh said.

In deciding to slash the rates, the government had bowed to a demand from the public, he said.

In the grama panchayats, the building permit fee for houses in the 81 sq m to 150 sq m area bracket will be reduced from ₹50 per sq m to ₹25 per sq m. The rates will go down from ₹70 to ₹35 in the municipalities, and ₹100 to ₹40 in the corporations.

For houses in the 151-300 sq m range, the fee will dip from ₹100 to ₹50 per sq m in the panchayats, from ₹120 to ₹60 in the municipalities and from ₹150 to ₹70 in the Corporations.

For houses above 300 sq m, the rate will be reduced from ₹150 to ₹100 per sq m in the panchayats, and from ₹200 to ₹150 in the municipalities and Corporations.

In the case of commercial and industrial buildings, the rates will be slashed by as much as 58%.

Before April 1, 2023, buildings were classified into ‘residential’ and ‘others,’ with a single rate being applicable to all areas. Starting April 1, 2023, buildings were classified into three area-based slabs. Buildings were also categorised into ‘residential,’ ‘industrial,’ ‘commercial’ and ‘others,’ with different rates in panchayat, municipality and corporation limits. This system will continue.

