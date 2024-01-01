GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State government constitutes panel for drafting comprehensive energy policy for Kerala

The proposed policy will act as an umbrella document focussing on meeting future energy requirements and tapping emerging energy sources, says K R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary (Power)

January 01, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the energy sector poised for major changes, Kerala has decided to draft a comprehensive energy policy to cater to the State’s long-term needs.

The proposed policy will act as an umbrella document focussing on meeting future energy requirements and tapping emerging energy sources, K R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary (Power), said.

The policy is expected to serve as a guide for Kerala which aims to turn into a 100% renewable energy-based state by 2040 and net carbon neutral by 2050.

18-member panel

The State government has constituted an 18-member panel chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (Power) to prepare the draft policy.

The members include the heads of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Energy Management Centre (EMC) and Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), the Chief Electrical Inspector, representatives of various government departments and agencies and the representatives of the Indian Institutes of Technology at Roorkee and Palakkad.

The emphasis on e-mobility and renewable energy sources, and the emergence of potential sources such as green hydrogen underline the need for a new policy, according to the government.

“We do have individual, sector-wise policies such as the one for small hydro. But it is imperative that we have a comprehensive policy for the State covering all areas under energy. The sector-wise policies will remain,” Mr. Jyothilal said.

The government has also entrusted various departments and agencies with providing inputs related to power generation, transmission and distribution, power supply to tribal settlements, solar and other renewable energy sources, energy conservation, electrical safety, e-mobility, and changes required in the norms for building construction in the context of energy savings and efficiency.

