State government constitutes expert committee for MEDISEP revamp

Kerala government is set to revise the Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP), observing that the scheme, in its present state, has been “severely criticised for the lack of standard treatment packages and inclusion of impractical package rates.”

Indicating its decision to launch the next phase of the scheme from July 1, 2025, the government has constituted a new expert committee – headed by Sriram Venkitaraman, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources) – for rectifying drawbacks in the scheme. The rates for medial and surgical packages offered under MEDISEP will be revised in consultation with service and pensioners’ organisations ahead of the next phase, the Finance department observed in a November 1 order constituting the committee.

The committee is tasked with rectifying problems in the packages in the current scheme and consolidating sufficient packages and standard package rates for the next phase. The new six-member panel was formed as the original medical experts committee created in December 2019 for fixing and revising the packages and rates has ceased to function.

Launched on July 1, 2022 with tenure up to June 30, 2025, MEDISEP promised cashless treatment to beneficiaries at empanelled hospitals in Kerala through the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL). However, the scheme had drawn criticism for the lack of standard treatment packages and inclusion of impractical package rates, the department order noted.

“This also paved the way for non-participation/non-cooperation from the side of major speciality hospitals in the State, which seriously affected the proper functioning of the scheme, and eventually led to legal disputes,” it said.

A monthly premium of ₹500 is collected from a little over 5.45 lakh employees and 5.89 lakh pensioners for the scheme. According to State Assembly documents, a total ₹ 1494,16,38,363 was disbursed on 7,57,561 claims under MEDISEP from July 1, 2022, to October 1, 2024.

