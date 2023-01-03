State government betraying people of hill regions: Sunny Joseph

January 03, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - KANNUR

The State government is betraying people living along forest and hilly regions in connection with the buffer zone issue, Sunny Joseph, MLA, has said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day fast led by District Congress Committee president Martin George to protest against the State government’s stand on the marking of buffer zones along forest fringes, in Kelakam on Monday.

Mr. Joseph said it was the Left Democratic Front government that had announced the requirement to have a one-kilometer area, that included residential areas, for the buffer zone. However, following the Supreme Court order, the government was unable to release a proper map and was taking a stance that betrayed the people residing along forest and hilly regions of the district, he added