State government accords in-principal approval for private universities

The government has accorded in-principle approval to permit private universities in the State. The nod that reflected a marked shift in Left Democratic Front (LDF)‘s political stance has all but dashed the hopes of college managements that have been lobbying for the deemed-to-be university status.

While a Chief Secretary-led committee had initially endorsed the idea to launch deemed-to-be universities, growing opposition against the proposal has understandably forced the panel to change tack.

Shift in strategy

Sources said the opposition that developed within the CPI(M) ranks had led to the strategy shift. It was largely felt that deemed-to-be universities that satisfy the norms mandated in the University Grants Commission (UGC) (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019, would not be legally bound to satisfy any obligations set by the government in terms of reservation and other social justice norms.

On the other hand, private universities that are launched on the basis of a State legislation could apparently be forced to meet such requirements that have been determined as safeguards to ensure accessibility to higher education for all sections.

Footing the bills

The party also placed on record its opposition towards the prospect of the government footing the ballooning salary and pension bills of aided colleges that obtain deemed-to-be status, even while having no leverage in controlling fee hikes, regulating admissions and ensuring the service condition of the staff. While the government had toyed with the idea of withdrawing funding such institutions after a ‘transition period’, the possible legal hurdles fraught with such a decision prompted a rethink.

Besides, the staff associations of certain prospective colleges are also learnt to have conveyed their apprehensions about the idea.

Both the party and the committee also factored in the recommendations of the Shyam B. Menon-led Commission for Reforms in Higher Education that advocated the establishment of private universities as a better alternative. It had also endorsed upgrading self-sustaining institutions as private universities.

While the committee is likely to submit its final report soon, the government is expected to commence preparation of the draft Bill for the proposed Kerala State Private Universities Act, sources said.