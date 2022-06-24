State goes for bureaucratic reshuffle

V. Venu is Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance

The government has issued orders effecting the following transfers and new postings in the General Administration department.

V. Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Vigilance). He will also hold the full additional charge of the Environment department.

Rajan Khobragade, who has been the Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) for the past few years, is the Principal Secretary (Water Resources). Tinku Biswal, who has been functioning as Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, will be the new Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare. She will hold full additional charge of the Ayush and Ports departments also.

Dr. Khobragade will also hold full additional charge of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation and Agriculture departments.

A. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management), will hold the full additional charge of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development, Backward Classes Development, and Cultural Affairs (Archives, Archaeology and Museums).

Ishita Roy, who has been functioning as Agriculture Production Commissioner, has been moved to Higher Education as Principal Secretary. She will continue to hold the full additional charge of Agriculture Production Commissioner.

Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government (Rural), will hold the full additional charge of Principal Secretary, Local Self-Government (Urban), in addition to the existing additional charge.

Prasanth N., Managing Director, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development and Backward Classes Development Corporation.

Ali Asgar Pasha, Secretary, Agriculture, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies.

Alex Varghese has been posted as Registrar of Cooperative Societies. He will continue to hold the post of member of the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee.