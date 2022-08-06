State gives ₹20 crore to address fuel shortage of KSRTC

August 06, 2022 21:44 IST

The corporation has to pay PSU oil marketing firms an arrears of ₹13 crore

Even as diesel shortage hit the ordinary services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the State government on Saturday intervened, sanctioning financial assistance of ₹22 crore to solve the crisis.

The public sector oil marketing companies are maintaining that they will not supply the fuel to the Corporation without clearing the arrears of ₹13 crore.

The decision to foot the pending salary bills of employees using the fund set aside for the fuel purchase has worsened the situation in the public utility. Following this, up to 50% of ordinary bus services were cut short in various depots in 10 districts, hitting the passengers adversely. The KSRTC has decided to operate only 25% of its ordinary services on Saturday and no service on Sunday following the shortage of diesel.

Earlier, the State government had sanctioned ₹50 crore to the Corporation to pay the salaries of employees and for the repayment of bank loans. The average daily revenue of KSRTC is pegged at ₹6.5 crore, while its per day diesel expense is estimated at ₹3.5 crore. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran alleged that the cancellation of services by the KSRTC was foul play of management.

Last month, KSRTC had clocked a revenue of ₹190 crore, of which only ₹172 crore is required for footing the bills of diesel and salary. Further, the fuel shortage can be solved if the ₹13 crore dues of oil companies are paid. Instead of trying to solve the temporary problem, the management and the government were trying to blame the workers, accused Mr. Sudhakaran.