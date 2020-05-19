State gets ready to ease out of lockdown restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram

19 May 2020 00:01 IST

Limited resumption of outdoor activity, retail trade soon, says CM

Kerala appears poised to gradually edge away from COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on Monday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan permitting limited resumption of outdoor activity, public transport, retail trade, and sale of alcohol. Mr. Vijayan did not specify when the relaxations would kick in. When pressed, he merely said ‘soon.’

The relaxation of regulations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, albeit rather sparsely, offers the prospect of some measure of social freedom to citizens who have remained cooped up indoors mostly since March 24.

People could now get back to work, open their businesses, go for morning walks and cycling, shop in supermarkets, visit beauty parlours and hair salons, travel on buses, taxis and autorickshaws within their district, and buy liquor as takeaways from bars, private member clubs and State-owned outlets.

Banned activities

However, gymnasiums, public parks, beaches, weekend leisure destinations, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping malls, dine-in facility at restaurants and team sports would remain shut until further notice.

Mr. Vijayan said a surge in persons eager to savour the long-denied outdoors would not augur well for the State’s containment strategy.

Worries loom

The State feared new flare-ups as more Keralites arrived from abroad and other regions in the country.

Hence, it would impose the lockdown restrictions mandated by the Union government strictly, he said.

Public transport

Buses could only run on half the seating capacity. Operators could charge passengers 50% more than the usual ticket fare to make up for the loss in optimal seating numbers. Inter-district travel would require the sanction of the police. Inter-State travel remained banned for now.

Autorickshaws could ferry up to three passengers if they were family members. Auto drivers could charge only the meter fare.

Liquor sale

Exclusive clubs could sell liquor and food as parcels only to members as per orders taken on the telephone. Toddy shops could sell food parcels from now on.

A virtual queue system would allow Bevco to dispense alcohol without allowing crowding at its retail outlets. Bars and wine parlours could sell liquor only to those who have ordered through the government-controlled online order platform.

Own towels

Hair salons should not administer cosmetic treatment to clients. Customers at barbershops should carry their own towel and wear masks. They should not entertain more than two customers at a time or switch on the air-conditioner.

Sunday lockdown

The government would lock down the State on Sundays. Only essential service personnel and those in dire need of medical attention could travel.

On other days, non-essential business establishments should shut shop by 7.30 p.m. Hotels could give parcels till 9 p.m. and deliver food home till 10 p.m. The police would impose a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays.