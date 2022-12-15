State gets permission for additional borrowing

December 15, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Finance Ministry has allowed Kerala an additional borrowing space of 0.45% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) on the basis of the performance of the State’s power sector in the 2021-22 fiscal. The decision will enable Kerala to raise ₹4,060 crore through open market borrowing under the borrowing programme of the State for financing its 2022-23 annual plan. So far, the State has been allowed a total open market borrowing of ₹23,539 crore, including the sum for which approval has now been given, according to a December 12 order of the Finance Ministry. The Finance Ministry decision was taken on the basis of a recommendation by the Union Ministry of Power and will be applicable for the current fiscal. In June 2021, the Centre had decided to allow additional borrowing space to State governments, subject to the condition that they undertake and sustain specific reforms in the power sector.

