State gets ₹15,610.94 crore from IGST so far this fiscal

March 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has received ₹15,610.94 crore by way of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) till February in this fiscal, according to data furnished in the State Assembly on Friday.

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal, replying to questions in the House, said the State has repeatedly demanded the Central government and the GST Council to ensure accuracy in IGST settlements.

On its part, the State GST department has taken steps to ensure prompt filing of returns and generation of e-way bills. Such measures are apt to improve IGST inflow compared to the previous years, according to him.

IGST inflow to the State was in the news recently with the Opposition blaming the government for failing to claim its rightful share.

According to the data on IGST inflow presented in the Assembly, the State received ₹10,619.71 crore in 2019-20, ₹ 10,938.18 crore in 2020-21 and ₹ 14,098.27 crore in 2021-22.

To a related question, Mr. Balagopal said the Goods and Services Tax Settlement of Funds Rules, 2017, do not specify that the State GST and IGST share should be on a 2:3 basis.