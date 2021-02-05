State gets ₹1,276.92 cr. as PDRD grant

Kerala has received ₹1,276.92 crore from the post-devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant of ₹6,195.08 crore released to 14 States by the Department of Expenditure, Union Ministry of Finance.
It was the 11th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the States. So far, ₹68,145.91 crore has been released to eligible States as PDRD grant in the current financial year.
The PDRD grant is provided under Article 275 of the Constitution as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the States post devolution. The commission has recommended grant to 14 States.
Eligibility
The eligibility to receive this grant and the quantum were decided by the commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2020-21.
The finance commission had recommended a total PDRD grant of ₹74,341 crore to 14 States in the financial year 2020-21.
Of this, 91.66% has been released so far.
Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are the other States getting PDRD grant. In 2020-2021, Kerala has so far received ₹14,046.09 crore as PDRD grant.
