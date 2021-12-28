State gearing up to vaccinate children

The government is making arrangements to administer COVID-19 vaccine to about 15 lakh children in the 15-17 age group from January 3.

Health Minister Veena George said special facilities for children would be arranged at vaccination centres to prevent crowding.

The Minister said the vaccination drive in the State would shift focus to children after January 2. All necessary precautions would be taken while administering the vaccine for children. Their health status would be monitored before and after vaccination. Parents have been advised to ensure that their wards get the vaccine, in view of the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Preparations are on to provide precaution dose for health and frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities also. The precaution dose is to be administered nine months after the second dose has been taken.

The Minister said 98% of the eligible population in the State had received the first dose of the vaccine and 78% were fully vaccinated. The State currently has a stock of 25 lakh doses.

Curbs on film shows

Meanwhile, the government has instructed cinema halls in the State not to screen films after 10 p.m. from December 30 to January 2. This follows the night-time restrictions on New Year festivities to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.