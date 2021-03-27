State gearing up to vaccinate 45+

Thiruvananthapuram

27 March 2021 00:49 IST

Aim is to get ‘as many people vaccinated as soon as possible’

With COVID-19 cases on an alarming rise in all States, and reports of widespread transmission due to the presence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, the Health Department has asked everyone over 45 years to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The department has made elaborate arrangements for vaccinating all persons above 45 years in the State from April 1 with facilities created in all Central-State health institutions, designated private hospitals and public vaccination sites, a statement issued by the Health Department said.

New waves likely

Getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible is an important strategy for COVID-19 containment in Kerala, the State Medical Board has recommended, especially as the sero prevalence survey conducted by the State in February has shown that a significant proportion of the people are still un-immune, after one year of COVID-19.

The serosurvey report said that only 10.7% of the State’s population has been exposed to the virus so far. Hence it is highly likely that COVID-19 cases will continue to be reported, with new waves or local outbreaks likely in many parts of the State.

The Health Department has pointed out that as school reopening may lead to further surge in transmission, it is imperative that all people above 45 years are vaccinated before that.

The benefits

All COVID-19 vaccines protect the vaccinated individual against serious disease, hospitalisation and death due to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Vaccination can also break disease transmission in the community.

In Kerala, so far, 29,33,594 doses of vaccine have been administered. A total of 4,70,643 healthcare workers have received the first dose of vaccine, while 3,11,594 have received the second dose too.

Among front-line workers, 1,07,661 persons have received the first dose while 63,063 have received both the doses. While 3,13,406 poll officials have been administered the first dose of vaccine, only 4,564 of them have received the second dose.

Among senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, 16,62,663 have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Vaccine details

The Health Department said that as per the revised guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered from 42 to within 56 days of receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

In the case of those who have received Covaxin, the second dose may be taken after 28 days and within 42 days of the first dose.