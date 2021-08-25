State formulates strategy for augmented testing

COVID case graph on a surge post Onam

The Health Department has formulated a plan of action for augmented COVID-19 testing in the State, now that the case graph is clearly on a surge post Onam.

Augmented testing drive is being employed to detect as many infectious people from the community as possible and isolate them.

Testing would be intensified in districts where the vaccination coverage has been comparatively lower. The focus will be on testing the maximum number of people from areas reporting disease clusters.

More tests would be done on health workers, COVID front-line workers, traders and in various care homes. The Health Department is trying to propagate the message that everyone voluntarily test themselves early, as soon as they experience any symptoms so that not just the individual, the entire family can be saved. COVID testing could be done free of cost at all government hospitals, an official release here said.

The department has taken steps for collecting test samples through camps and in localities from where clusters are being reported. Results would be given without any delay.

Influenza-like symptoms

Any person experiencing influenza-like symptoms, such as fever, sore throat or cold as well as those who may have come into contact with known COVID patients should test themselves without delay.

Persons with any lung conditions and those with serious co-morbidities should test themselves without delay even when the symptoms are very mild as the disease can take a turn for the worse in these persons.

People who attended public functions or weddings should also test themselves if anyone who took part in the function tested positive.

Testing facilities have taken quite a leap in the State from the time the first COVID case was reported last year in January. Over 120 government and private labs and 14 mobile labs are now equipped to perform RT-PCR tests. Rapid Antigen Tests are available in all government hospitals.

An official release issued here said the State had always increased the number of tests in proportion to the increase in reported cases.

All COVID tests performed in the public and private hospitals are coordinated through the Laboratory Diagnosis Management System portal of the government, which records the details of every individual undergoing tests as well as the particulars of the test. The system sends the results to the person directly on the registered mobile number.