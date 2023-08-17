HamberMenu
State forms technical committee to study fire in vehicles

More than 50% of fires are due to electrical short-circuits, which are caused by illegal alteration of vehicles, assesses a high-level meeting. Strict action will be taken against workshop owners who illegally alter vehicles

August 17, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Thursday formed a technical committee to study the rising number of ‘accidental’ fires gutting vehicles in the State. Speakers at the meeting said that the fires were caused by man-made and environmental reasons and mechanical faults.

The meeting assessed that more than 50% of fires in vehicles were due to electrical short-circuits. Illegal alteration of vehicles was one of the prime reasons for the short-circuits, according to the technical experts who attended the meeting. Unauthorised alterations with low-quality equipment and electric wires increased the risk of vehicles catching fire.

Panel members

The committee has been formed under the leadership of the Road Safety Commissioner with members comprising Sunil S.P., former Joint Director (Research) of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram, technical expert Ramesh K.J., Professor Manoj Kumar of SCMS, Professor Kamal Krishna, head of the automobile department at Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Traffic Police IG, and Additional Transport Commissioner. The committee is directed to submit its report in two months.

‘Educate customers’

The Minister also directed the Motor Vehicle department to hold the workshop owners who conduct illegal alterations to vehicles responsible for the accidents and initiate strict action against them. “We cannot turn a blind eye to such illegal actions which threaten the safety of passengers,” said Mr. Raju. He directed the vehicle dealers to educate customers about the risks involved in the illegal modification of vehicles. The meeting was attended by Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar, Transport Commissioner S. Sreejith, representatives of vehicle manufacturers and dealers, and technical experts.

